Five years of Taliban rule: has the world given up on Afghanistan?

As fifth anniversary of withdrawal of US troops approaches, imminent famine and ‘systematic erasure of Afghan women’ remain unaddressed

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Photo collage illustration of Taliban security personnel, women in burqa and niqab, Kabul, barbed wire and the Taliban flag
Around 4.7 million Afghans are facing ‘life-threatening malnutrition’ and almost 19 million are ‘in the grip of acute hunger or worse’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Taliban fighters entered Kabul on 15 August 2021 as the Afghan government collapsed and US troops scrambled to complete their withdrawal from the country. A year later, the group declared the date an annual national holiday.

In the five years since, the Taliban’s “increasingly draconian policies have made Afghanistan one of the world’s gravest human rights crises, particularly for women and girls”, said Human Rights Watch.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.