The Iran war: ‘despair’ in Washington

President’s claims of victory over Iran have ‘bordered on delusional’ as crisis continues to deepen

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A U.S. Army carry team transports the flag-draped transfer case containing the remains of Army 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan
A US Army carry team unloads the remains of Lt. Tyler James Feehan, killed in an Iranian strike on an air base Jordan
(Image credit: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Since the US and Israel first attacked Iran on 28 February, President Trump “has claimed more than 30 times that Operation Epic Fury has been successful, is over, or almost is”, said Robin Wright in The New Yorker. None of these predictions have been borne out; “some have bordered on delusional”.

Tehran on the attack

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