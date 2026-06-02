Trump claims success in revived Lebanon ceasefire

“You’re f---ing crazy. You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me,” Trump reportedly told Netanyahu

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump in Florida in December 2025.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump in Florida in December 2025
(Image credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

What happened

President Donald Trump on Monday said Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to stop their fighting, hours after Iran signaled it was ending peace talks over Israel’s escalating campaign in Lebanon and Israel said strikes on Beirut were imminent. After a “very productive call” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and “a very good call with Hezbollah” through “highly placed” intermediaries, Israel’s troops “turned back” from Beirut and Hezbollah “agreed that all shooting will stop” if Israel doesn’t “attack them,” Trump said on social media.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  