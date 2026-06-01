Israel takes Crusader castle in Lebanon, imperiling talks

Israel’s goal is to “deepen and expand our grip,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Destroyed buildings in the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Kila, with smoke rising in the distance behind the medieval Beaufort Castle
Destroyed buildings in the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Kila, with smoke rising in the distance behind the medieval Beaufort Castle
(Image credit: Jalaa Marey / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

Israel on Sunday said its military had captured Beaufort Castle, a 900-year-old hilltop fortress in Lebanon that served as an Israeli base from 1982 to 2000. The seizure of the strategic Crusades-era fortress was a “dramatic step” toward Israel’s new goal to “deepen and expand our grip on the places that were under Hezbollah’s control,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  