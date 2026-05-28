Sharyn Alfonsi out at ‘60 Minutes’ after Weiss feud

The network declined to renew her contract, Alfonsi said

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CBS&#039;s &quot;60 Minutes&quot; team in 2023: Sharyn Alfonsi, L. Jon Wertheim, Bill Whitaker, Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Cecilia Vega and Anderson Cooper
CBS’s “60 Minutes” team in 2023: Sharyn Alfonsi, L. Jon Wertheim, Bill Whitaker, Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Cecilia Vega and Anderson Cooper
(Image credit: Jai Lennard / CBS News via Getty Images)

What happened

Veteran “60 Minutes” correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi said Wednesday that CBS News had declined to renew her contract, six months after she clashed with newly installed network boss Bari Weiss over a segment on torture in El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison. According to Alfonsi, her “agent’s inquiries with CBS News over the past several weeks had been met with silence,” The New York Times said.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  