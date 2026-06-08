Pelley: Weiss put ‘thumb on the scale’ at CBS News

The former “60 Minutes” correspondent sat down for a wide-ranging interview after being fired

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Bari Weiss interviews Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
Bari Weiss interviews Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
(Image credit: Leigh Vogel / Getty Images for Uber, X and The Free Press)

What happened

Former “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley on Sunday said he hadn’t expected to be fired after criticizing CBS News editorial chief Bari Weiss at a staff meeting last week. But “somebody had to stand up,” he told The New York Times in an interview. She was putting a “thumb on the scale for the president’s version of events that I felt was a level of political influence that I had never seen in 37 years at CBS News.”

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  