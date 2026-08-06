Refunds for Trump’s 2025 tariffs hit $100B

This leaves just $66 billion left of the total tariff money that has not been refunded

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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President Donald Trump holds up a tariff chart at the White House
President Donald Trump holds up a tariff chart at the White House
(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

What happened

The Trump administration has refunded about $100 billion of the roughly $166 billion collected through President Donald Trump’s 2025 “liberation day” tariffs, according to a court-ordered progress report filed Tuesday with the U.S. Court of International Trade. The Supreme Court ruled in February that those import taxes had been collected illegally using an authority the president did not have, and a judge subsequently ordered their return to the importers.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  