US imposes new tariffs on 60 trading partners

The United States will introduce new tariffs of 12.5% on goods from trading partners

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A container ship at Canada Place in Burrard Inlet in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
A container ship in Burrard Inlet in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
(Image credit: Paige Taylor White / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

What happened

Undeterred by Supreme Court rulings rejecting his tariff regime, President Donald Trump on Thursday launched a new workaround to continue taxing foreign imports. Under the new scheme, which replaces an expiring near-blanket 10% duty, the United States will introduce new tariffs of 12.5% on goods from trading partners, including China and Japan, that have allegedly failed to impose or enforce bans on goods produced with forced labor. Those deemed to have taken steps against forced labor, such as the United Kingdom and the European Union, qualify for a lower 10% rate. Goods from the 60 affected trading partners make up 99.4% of U.S. imports.

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