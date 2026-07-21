Trump orders 50% tariff on most Canadian goods

The tariffs are set to take effect in 30 days

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at World Cup final
President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at World Cup final
(Image credit: Odd Andersen / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

President Donald Trump on Monday signed proclamations imposing 50% tariffs on a wide range of Canadian imports, claiming that America’s second-largest trading partner has unfairly discriminated against U.S. cars, alcohol and dairy products. The tariffs, set to take effect in 30 days, rely on Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which has never been used to levy import duties and is untested in court. Some products, like energy, would be exempt, but the new tax will apply to goods that comply with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement, the White House said in a fact sheet.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  