Trump pulls intel nominee, demands voting law

Trump canceled the nominee’s hearing hours before it was set to start

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) protests President Donald Trump&#039;s withdrawal of intelligence chief nominee
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) protests President Donald Trump's withdrawal of intelligence chief nominee
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

What happened

President Donald Trump on Wednesday scuppered plans by Senate Republicans to quickly confirm his nominee for director of national intelligence, Jay Clayton. Posting on social media from the G7 summit in France, Trump said he was canceling Clayton’s confirmation hearing, hours before it was set to begin, until the Senate confirmed his former lawyer James McDonald as U.S. attorney in Manhattan. “To add a slight bit of intrigue,” Trump said, he won’t sign a reauthorization of FISA’s lapsed Section 702 spying tool until the Senate approves voter-eligibility legislation that lacks the votes to pass.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  