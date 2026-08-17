Kushner meets Hamas chief to revive Gaza plan

Officials from Egypt, Turkey and Qatar also attended the meeting

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi discusses developments in the Middle East with Jared Kushner, adviser and son-in-law to U.S. President Donald Trump in El Alamein, Egypt
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi discusses developments in the Middle East with Jared Kushner
(Image credit: Egyptian Presidency / Handout / Anadolu / Getty Images)

What happened

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy and son-in-law, reportedly met Sunday with Hamas political leader Khalil al-Hayya in Egypt as the White House and regional allies attempt to revive the Trump-backed proposal for peace in Gaza. Representatives from Egypt, Turkey, Qatar and Trump’s Board of Peace also attended the meeting.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  