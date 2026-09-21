Iranian proxies put Saudi Arabia on its heels in Yemen

A stunning Houthi offensive has rattled one of the region’s biggest powers

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Houthi loyalists participate in a demonstration about sovereignty on September 18, 2026 in Sana&#039;a, Yemen.
Renewed hostility between Yemeni rebels and the neighboring kingdom of Saudi Arabia threatens a region already rocked by war
(Image credit: Mohammed Hamoud / Getty Images)

As the United States struggles to extricate itself from the Iran war, longtime regional ally Saudi Arabia is facing a growing Iranian threat of its own. Yemen’s Houthi rebels, long considered proxies of the Iranian regime, have successfully launched a series of military offensives, including the recent capture of the port city of Mokha and the destruction of an overland pipeline. These are key fuel nodes for the Red Sea, made all the more vital as Iran throttles traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The result is a “nightmare scenario for Saudi Arabia” that has “sent jitters through global markets,” said The Associated Press. With fighting between the Saudi-backed government and Iranian-backed rebel forces spreading, Yemen has become a stand-in for larger forces scrambling to capitalize on a new paradigm in the Middle East.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  