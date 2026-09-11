Yemen’s Houthis capture key port, risking oil flow

The port of Mokha is about 50 miles north of a critical chokepoint

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Map of Yemen, with Houthi territory in green
Map of Yemen, with Houthi territory in green
(Image credit: PeterHermesFurian / iStock / Getty Images)

What happened

Yemen’s Houthis on Thursday seized control of the key Red Sea port city of Mokha, giving the Iran-backed rebel group more control over the narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The “lightning Houthi advance” down the Red Sea coast “came with direct guidance from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seeking to open a new front in Iran’s war with the U.S.,” Reuters said, citing Yemeni and Iranian sources.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  