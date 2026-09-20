The Houthis: a new threat to oil supplies

Previously on the back foot, Houthi forces now have the power to disrupt strategic shipping routes, destabilising the transfer of Gulf energy to the West

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Houthi supporters celebrate claiming Mocha and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait
Houthi supporters celebrate the fall of Mocha and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait to the group
(Image credit: Mohammed Hamoud / Getty Images)

“The Iran war is metastasising,” said Adrian Blomfield in The Telegraph. Having evolved into a struggle for control of the Strait of Hormuz, the conflict is now threatening another key oil-shipping route.

One of the reasons that global oil prices haven’t risen higher in recent months is that Saudi Arabia has still been able to export large amounts of Gulf oil via the Red Sea instead. But this lifeline is now in peril.

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