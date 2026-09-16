What we learned from the Brics summit

‘Historically unruly bloc’ takes stand over Iran war and Gaza but divisions limit influence

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Brics leaders
Brics represents 49.5% of the global population, 40% of global GDP and 26% of global trade, but many of its states are at odds with other members
(Image credit: Press Information Bureau / Handout / Anadolu / Getty Images)

Brics has been described as a “motley collection of emerging markets that agree on little and achieve even less”, said the Financial Times, but its leaders signed off on a 45-page statement at the recent summit in India.

The group represents 49.5% of the global population, 40% of global GDP and 26% of global trade, but many of its members are at odds with their supposed allies, which limits the group’s influence.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK


Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i news site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.