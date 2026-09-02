US-led G20 and China-led SCO summits: who runs the world?

Xi Jinping champions ‘orderly multipolar world’ as two summits offer competing visions for new global order

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Photo composite illustration of Donald Trump and Xi Jinping arm wrestling
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Two top-level summits held simultaneously this week offered contrasting visions for the world and who will lead it in the coming years.

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed world leaders including Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Indian PM Narendra Modi, and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek, presenting Beijing as a driver of stability and champion of an “orderly multipolar world”.

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