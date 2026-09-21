‘This power is entirely inward-facing’

‘In the land of billionaire barbarians’

Arielle Pardes at The New York Times

Silicon Valley is “home to four of the most powerful companies in the world,” yet “by looking at it, you’d hardly know this place had any influence,” says Arielle Pardes. Tech billionaires have “donated generously to scientific research and global health initiatives, but little of their money goes to improving their own backyard.” The “lack of investment in the cities where our tech lords work and live reveals a stark reality about how this wealth benefits a select few.”

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‘Should the classroom be more like the gym?’

Dan Rockmore at The New Yorker

The “body offers something that the mind — at least in a traditional classroom — rarely does: clear, immediate loops linking effort and result,” says Dan Rockmore. In the “gym, we can steadily feel ourselves getting stronger,” but in the “classroom, progress can be difficult to see.” This “clarifies our real responsibilities: drawing out the quiet student, asking the question nobody thought to ask, forging a community of mind and friendship from the struggles of a classroom.”

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‘The people — OK, the men — who still love Bitcoin’

Nathaniel Moore at Slate

Among a “predominantly male crowd,” Bitcoin and “other cryptocurrencies offer an appealing alternative because they are not issued or managed by a central bank,” says Nathaniel Moore. The “concept of financial freedom — not having to trust anyone else — is the logical endpoint of the belief that the systems of American life cannot be mended, only circumvented.” Investors are “following the example set by those at the top: looking out for themselves and trying to swell their own stash.”

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‘The first mRNA flu vaccine may be just the beginning’

Sally C. Pipes at the Chicago Tribune

“Flu season is coming. And for the first time, Americans will have an mRNA vaccine to help fight it,” says Sally C. Pipes. Since “mRNA vaccines can be produced faster than conventional shots, manufacturers may eventually be able to wait longer before deciding which strains to target — and respond faster if circulating strains change.” During the “pandemic, mRNA became almost synonymous with Covid-19 vaccines,” but “anger over government coercion shouldn’t become hostility toward a promising medical technology.”

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