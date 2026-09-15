‘Remote work reduces the day-to-day slights that wear women down’

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Woman sitting at a desk in the office being scolded by a faceless male boss
‘Gender bias often hides in routine interactions’
(Image credit: Yana Iskayeva / Getty Images)

‘When a return to the office is a return to sex discrimination’

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Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US

Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others. 