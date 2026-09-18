UN probe finds US likely committed Iran war crimes

The US made attacks on an elementary school and sports center, killing civilians

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Pain remains fresh 6 months after US-Israeli attack on school in MinabMINAB, IRAN - SEPTEMBER 10: A view of a school damaged in an attack by the United States and Israel six months ago are seen in Minab, Hormozgan province, Iran, on September 11, 2026. Six months after an attack by the United States and Israel on a school in Minab, Hormozgan province, Iran, the pain of the victims&#039; families remains as fresh as on the first day. The school, which was reduced to rubble, and the cemetery where the victims were buried are seen six months after the attack, with photographs of those killed displayed among the debris and at the cemetery. (Photo by Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images)
A school damaged in an attack by the United States and Israel in Minab, Hormozgan province, Iran
(Image credit: Fatemeh Bahrami / Anadolu / Getty Images)

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  