RFK Jr. assures anti-vaccine group as measles spreads

The measles surge has been driven largely by unvaccinated people

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the Republican convention in Dallas.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addressed the 'premier vaccine-denial conference in America'
(Image credit: Smiley N. Pool / The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images)

What happened

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Thursday addressed the anti-vaccine advocacy group he founded, telling the hundreds of attendees they “have a strong and steadfast friend in the White House.” Kennedy’s keynote speech at the Children’s Health Defense annual conference was slotted between MAHA Institute chief Mark Gorton, who called himself the “boldest anti-vaxxer at an anti-vax conference,” and Andrew Wakefield, whose discredited and retracted 1998 study linking the measles shot to autism helped fuel the anti-vaccine movement.

This “would’ve been an unthinkable appearance for past health secretaries,” CNN said, even if the U.S. weren’t experiencing its worst measles outbreak since 1991, “driven largely by unvaccinated people.” About 3,300 cases have been confirmed this year, and the “seven reported measles-associated deaths in the last two years” are “more than the combined total” over the “previous three decades,” The Associated Press said.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  