ICE has lost count of miscarriages amid record-high pregnant detainees

The lack of data comes amid reports of pregnant women being denied medical care

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Delaney Hall ICE detention facility in Newark, New Jersey
Delaney Hall, an ICE detention facility in Newark, New Jersey
(Image credit: Anadolu / Contributor / Getty Images)

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency is arresting a record number of pregnant people and placing them in detention centers where they are receiving subpar pre- and postnatal care. Alarmingly, the agency seems to have simultaneously lost count of how many have suffered miscarriages.

What’s happening to women who miscarry in ICE custody?

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 