Texas detainee says ICE bullet still lodged near spine

The man says he has not “received the medical attention that I require”

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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People protest outside the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, after a Venezuelan national was shot and wounded during a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation.
People protest outside the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, after a Venezuelan national was shot and wounded during an ICE operation
(Image credit: Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

A Venezuelan DoorDash driver shot in the back of the neck by an ICE officer in Austin over the weekend told reporters Monday that the bullet was still lodged near his spine and he hadn’t “received the medical attention that I require” while being held at a detention center in South Texas. Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, speaking in Spanish by phone, said an unmarked ICE SUV had turned on its police lights only after sideswiping his car twice, and the agent shot him after he asked about pulling over somewhere safer.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  