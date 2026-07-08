ICE kills Houston resident from Mexico

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was a father of three and in the process of getting his work permit

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Houston Police officers keep an eye on demonstrators during a protest against ICE in Houston in January 2026
Demonstrators protest against ICE in Houston in January, 2026
(Image credit: Mark Felix / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

An ICE agent fatally shot a Houston man in his car early Tuesday during a “targeted enforcement operation,” the agency said in a statement. “From information we are receiving,” Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, “refused to follow multiple verbal commands and weaponized his vehicle,” causing the agent to fire “in self-defense.” Local officials and civil rights groups demanded that ICE release all video footage as part of an independent investigation.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  