Indiana, Hawaii reel after heavy storms

At least seven people in Indiana were killed during the storms

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Hawaii Department of Transportation workers inspect road damage caused by Hurricane Lala in Pahala, Hawaii
Hawaii Department of Transportation workers inspect road damage caused by Hurricane Lala in Pahala, Hawaii
(Image credit: Jill K. Briggs / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

A week of relentless storms caused widespread destruction in the Midwest and killed at least seven people in Indiana and another one in Ohio, officials said Sunday. President Donald Trump approved Indiana GOP Gov. Mike Braun’s disaster emergency declaration for the entire state. Across the country in Hawaii, Hurricane Lala grazed the state over the weekend, battering the islands with heavy rains and winds, but did not make landfall.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  