How is COP17 taking on the desertification fight?

The meeting in Mongolia is working to combat overall climate change

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of an hourglass with a hand emerging from the sand in the lower bulb to plug the upper bulb
The main plan involves ‘allocating more than $12 billion to vulnerable countries’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)

The United Nations’ ongoing COP17 conference in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, is once again bringing together an array of countries to battle climate change. But this COP edition is focusing on a unique element of the shifting environment: desertification. As more fertile land degrades into dry, barren desert, the conference is workshopping climate solutions using its key anti-desertification treaty, the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

What did the commentators say?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.