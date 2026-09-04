Is the US military losing its resiliency?

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faces critics with the Pentagon in turmoil

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of a green plastic toy soldier pinned to the ground with a U.S. flag
Hegseth has ‘created a dangerous leadership vacuum’ in the armed forces
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Shutterstock)

The U.S. military is often lauded as the fiercest fighting force in the world, but there are gathering signs something is off-kilter. Morale problems aboard rust-coated Navy ships, a purge of top officers in the Army and a shortage of munitions in the Middle East have all contributed to a growing sense of alarm. Critics — including some Republicans — are pointing the finger at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 