Hegseth claims another scalp in Pentagon purge

Dan Driscoll resigned and warned the resident that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is doing serious damage to the military

By
Published
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and former Army Secretary Dan Driscoll.
Hegseth and Driscoll: Turf war
(Image credit: Getty Images)

What happened

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week
Explore More
The Week US