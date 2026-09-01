Army secretary resigns amid clashes with Hegseth

Dan Driscoll had repeatedly sparred with Hegseth over Army oustings

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (L) walks behind Army Secretary Dan Driscoll
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (L) walks behind Army Secretary Dan Driscoll
(Image credit: Daniel Heuer / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What happened

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll submitted his resignation to President Donald Trump on Monday, leaving the Army with no Senate-confirmed top leadership as it battles Iran and other challenges. Driscoll had “clashed repeatedly with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the ouster of key combat-tested Army leaders,” The New York Times said. Hegseth’s string of “firings and feuds” has “left the Army essentially rudderless.” He ousted Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, a Driscoll ally, in April.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  