White House bars 3 news outlets after Trump threat

Reporters from CNN, MS NOW and Politico were all ousted from the building

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Trump talks to reporters outside of Air Force One
Trump talks to reporters outside of Air Force One
(Image credit: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

What happened

The Trump administration on Saturday barred reporters from CNN, Politico and MS NOW from the White House, following through on President Donald Trump’s post a day earlier warning he was “banning” the three outlets as a “result of their constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS!” The White House Correspondents’ Association and other media organizations condemned the decision, and the networks announced Monday they had filed a joint lawsuit against the Trump administration over the ban.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  