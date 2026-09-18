Tiger cat named 1st new feline species in century

The small spotted tiger cat lives in Bolivia’s cloud forests

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A Leopardus tilcayo cat, a newly identified species through research led by National Geographic Explorer Paola Nogales Ascarrunz, walks at the Senda Verde animal refuge in the Yungas region, Bolivia.
A Leopardus tilcayo cat walks at the Senda Verde animal refuge in the Yungas region, Bolivia
(Image credit: Fernando Faciole / National Geographic / Handout via Reuters)

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  