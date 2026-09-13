Jaguar Land Rover: a threatened species

Though it is not the industry titan it once was, the company’s fall could ‘cause a whole ecosystem to collapse’

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A Land Rover sign, taken after the company announced they were cutting 4,000 jobs
The company announced it was cutting 4,000 jobs from its workforce
(Image credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)

Compared with the likes of BMW (which sold more than 2.5 million cars last year), JLR is a “minnow”, said Steve Fowler in The Independent. It sold just over 352,000 vehicles last year, employing 43,000 people globally, and 34,000 in the UK. But the company, owned by India’s Tata Motors, is a “big fish in a small pond”, creating work for businesses in supply chains up and down Britain. And the “decline of a single species can cause a whole ecosystem to collapse”.

‘Rotten 12 months’

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