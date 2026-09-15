Air traffic control is coming to the moon

The world’s first lunar airport has difficult logistics

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of an air traffic controller on top of the Moon
There could be an influx of spacecraft coming to the moon in the future
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Space travel is taking off, but landing on the moon will be no easy feat. The first-ever spaceport could join the moon’s orbit in the next 20 years, increasing space traffic. As a result, plans need to be made to deal with the logistics of several celestial vehicles taxiing and docking at the port and eventually at a permanent moon settlement.

Arrivals and departures

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  