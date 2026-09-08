Space companies are ‘starwashing’

Expanding past the Earth has an environmental cost

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of Earth and other planets in a haze of pollution
Starwashing draws attention away from the environmental issues associated with space travel as well as the issues on Earth
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Everyone wants to go to space, but at what cost? Companies that have been hoping to colonize the cosmos are not addressing the potential environmental and atmospheric impacts of that expansion. This phenomenon is known as starwashing, and it is likely only going to become more common.

Taking space

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  