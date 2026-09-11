New documents shed light on New York City’s knowledge of post-9/11 air quality

Over 170,000 documents related to the attacks were recently released

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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The towers of the World Trade Center burn during the Sept. 11, 2011, terrorist attacks.
There has been a ‘multi-year legal battle over records concerning air quality and health concerns following Sept. 11’
(Image credit: Robert Giroux / Getty Images)

While it has long been known that poor air quality from the rubble of the World Trade Center triggered health problems for New York residents, a recent slew of documents reveals that officials in the Big Apple may have known about these problems far earlier than they let on. The documents, released to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, are inspiring renewed scrutiny of New York City’s government.

What do these documents reveal?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.