White House depletes education statistics agency amid a schooling crisis

The agency reportedly went from about 100 staffers to just 12

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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An office for the U.S. Department of Education is seen in Washington, D.C.
The Education Department’s NCES ‘was abruptly terminated and its headcount dropped’
(Image credit: Kevin Carter / Getty Images)

When DOGE began cutting up government entities in 2025, among the most severely affected was the Education Department’s little-known National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). Now, more than a year later, experts say the gutting of this center has made it very hard to keep track of the nation’s education goals.

What does NCES do?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.