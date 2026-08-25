Pentagon wants colleges to examine their ties to foreign institutions

The Defense Department has ordered 30 universities to audit themselves

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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One of the entrances to Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.
Cornell University is one of the schools the Pentagon ordered to ‘initiate immediate and comprehensive reviews’
(Image credit: Matt Burkhartt / Getty Images)

The Trump administration has found another way to put pressure on American universities. This time it’s using the Defense Department.

The Pentagon has ordered a slew of universities to audit their relationships with foreign academic organizations, mostly in China. While some of these universities are pushing back against allegations of wrongdoing, the Pentagon is holding steady.

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.