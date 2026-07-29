Did Trump just wreck international academia in the US?

New administration rules for foreign students have education experts worried about the future of American academic leadership

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of graduates throwing hats in the air, with sniper crosshairs trained on each hat
The guidelines will restrict how and how long international students can study in the US
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Foreign students at American colleges and universities were thrust into uncharted waters this month after the Department of Homeland Security released new guidelines to severely restrict how and how long international students can study in the United States. While the White House says the change is necessary for national security, higher education advocates claim the new rules are a body blow to America’s role as an international academic powerhouse.

What did the commentators say?

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