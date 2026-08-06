Why is the Trump administration closing several overseas missions?

Missions on several continents are planning to shutter

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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The U.S. State Department building is seen in Washington, D.C.
The embassy closures are ‘part of a broader push by the Republican president’
(Image credit: J. David Ake / Getty Images)

While the Trump administration has become known for its policy of anti-globalization, recent reports that the White House plans to shutter five overseas embassies and consulates have some worried about the implications. Several of the planned closures will occur in nations with close diplomatic ties to the United States, including Canada and Japan. The rare moves, which often happen only during times of conflict, could create new foreign affairs headaches, even as Republicans laud the plans.

What did the commentators say?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.