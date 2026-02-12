Greenland’s capital becomes ground zero for the country's diplomatic straits

A flurry of new consular activity in Nuuk shows how important Greenland has become to Europeans’ anxiety about American imperialism

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen, Greenland Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Motzfeldt, and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand meet in front of the newly opened Canadian consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, on February 7, 2026. Canada, which opposes US President Donald Trump&#039;s claim to Greenland, opened a consulate in the Danish autonomous territory&#039;s capital on February 6, in a show of support for the local government. (Photo by Ida Marie Odgaard / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images) / Denmark OUT
The capital city is now in big-time demand (Image credit: Ida Marie Odgaard / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP / Getty Images)

Nuuk is hardly what most people would consider a geopolitical hot spot or a hot spot of any kind, with average summer temperatures hovering in the low 40s F. Nevertheless, the city of just 20,000 residents has quickly become one of the most closely watched diplomatic hubs on earth. Canada and France have bolstered their ambassadorial presences in Greenland’s capital with newly opened consulates, all under the shadow of President Donald Trump’s outspoken imperial ambitions for the Danish territory.

‘Everyone in the world looking at us’

Greenlanders, meanwhile, are “curious about the expanding diplomatic presence” in their capital, said CTV News. Canada's and France’s new outposts “double the number of nations that hold consulates on the island,” which previously hosted only Greenland and the United States. “It’s positive Donald Trump is doing this,” said Nuuk resident Gaba Christiansen to CTV. “Then we get everyone in the world looking at us.”

Canada, in particular, has “obvious reasons for wanting a diplomatic toehold” in Nuuk, said The New York Times, including geographic proximity and shared Inuit populations. France’s connection to Greenland is “less clear,” although French officials have “positioned their move as part of Europe’s pushback” to Trump’s expansionist aspirations.

It’s “really important” for residents of Nuuk to “know that we are not alone in this, that we actually have people from other countries who care about us,” Nuuk Mayor Avaaraq Olsen said to UPI. Greenlanders are “scared, and they are more and more concerned” with Trump’s threats toward their home.

Is Canada ‘poking the polar bear’?

Canada will “stand together” with Greenland on “defense and security, on economic resilience and bilateral ties, on issues relating to climate change and also Arctic cooperation,” said Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand at the flag-raising ceremony outside the newly opened consulate last week. But not all of Canada is as enthusiastic about deepening ties with Nuuk while relations with the United States remain frosty.

Pushing ahead with the consular opening is “ill-timed,” said The Winnipeg Sun, serving only to “further distance us from the United States.” Opening the consulate is a “silly, performative action” that’s taken “virtue signaling to a new level.”

Nuuk, with its new geopolitical importance, has emerged as an “unlikely magnet for provocateurs” and self-promotors, Politico said. The “attention economy has come to the Arctic.” So too has a sense of shared priorities and goals. For the French, whose consulate opening follows a “high-profile visit” by President Emmanuel Macron in December, Canada is a “partner and a friend here,” said one French diplomat to Politico. “We have a very constant dialogue with them.”

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

