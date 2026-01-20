Trump’s Greenland ambitions push NATO to the edge
The military alliance is facing its worst-ever crisis
President Donald Trump has never made a secret of his disdain for NATO. His insistence that the United States take possession of Greenland from Denmark is poised to kill the alliance outright.
Trump’s insistence on obtaining Greenland has longtime U.S. allies “outraged,” and his “escalating aggression” is “thrusting NATO into crisis,” said Axios. Europe’s NATO members “must make it clear that the limit has been reached,” said German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil to reporters on Monday. His comment came after a letter from Trump to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre was made public, doubling down on the president’s demands. Global security is impossible “unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland,” Trump said.
That leaves NATO facing its “worst-ever crisis,” said CNN’s Stephen Collinson. World peace is threatened by the potential “fracturing of its most powerful military alliance.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Crisis could damage U.S. security
“The western order we once knew is history,” said Timothy Garton Ash at The Guardian. That is true even if Trump gives up his threats to possibly take Greenland by force. His overall approach to geopolitics is “closer to that of Putin than it is to that of any U.S. president since 1945.” Europeans would do well not to worry about “existing structures and alliances” and instead “seek a wider range of partners, pragmatically, from issue to issue.” That’s because it is clear that Trump is “going to get more extreme and unpredictable.”
Trump’s “swaggering campaign” to obtain Greenland is creating a crisis that “could damage American security for decades,” said David Ignatius at The Washington Post. The Arctic is strategically important, but the pressure campaign is unnecessary: The U.S. “already has a military base in Pituffik” where it already has permission to “add an unlimited number of troops.” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned that the U.S. effort could wreck NATO. “Could the president really be so reckless that he would risk undoing America’s strongest alliance?”
The controversy has “added to existing strains” within NATO, said the National Review editorial board. Trump is right to want to enhance American security in the region. The White House approach is “crass, clumsy, and counterproductive.” NATO has “served this country so well” for many years. It would be easy to take Greenland by force, but the cost “militarily, economically, and politically” would be ruinous.
Can a deal be done?
There is still a chance a deal can be done that “leaves NATO and the transatlantic alliance intact,” despite the rising tensions, said Daniel Fried at Atlantic Council. Pressure from both Congress and European allies will be needed, but American security in the Arctic will be “better achieved by working with Denmark and NATO allies, not against them.”
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Just 17% of Americans support taking Greenland, said Reuters, and “substantial majorities” of both Democrats and Republicans say they oppose using the military to make it happen. Trump may be escalating tensions, but the “appetite for conflict” is low among American voters.
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
Childhood vaccines: RFK Jr. escalates his war
Feature The health secretary cut the number of recommended childhood vaccines from 17 to 11
-
Jan. 6: Ultimately a success?
Feature The White House website offers a revisionist history of the Jan. 6 coup attempt
-
Renee Good: A victim of ICE’s dangerous tactics?
Feature The 37-year-old mom was killed in Minneapolis, sparking protests around the country
-
Trump ties Greenland threat to failed Nobel Peace bid
Speed Read ‘I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,’ Trump said
-
Can Starmer continue to walk the Trump tightrope?
Today's Big Question PM condemns US tariff threat but is less confrontational than some European allies
-
Will Democrats impeach Kristi Noem?
Today’s Big Question Centrists, lefty activists also debate abolishing ICE
-
Trump, Senate GOP block Venezuela war powers vote
Speed Read Two Republicans senators flipped their vote back amid GOP pressure
-
White House ends TPS protections for Somalis
Speed Read The Trump administration has given these Somalis until March 17 to leave the US
-
Why is Trump threatening defense firms?
Talking Points CEO pay and stock buybacks will be restricted
-
Kelly sues Hegseth, Pentagon over censure
Speed Read Hegseth’s censure was ‘unlawful and unconstitutional,’ Kelly said
-
Trump’s power grab: the start of a new world order?
Talking Point Following the capture of Nicolás Maduro, the US president has shown that arguably power, not ‘international law’, is the ultimate guarantor of security