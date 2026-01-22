Trump backs off Greenland threats, declares ‘deal’
Trump and NATO have ‘formed the framework for a future deal,’ the president claimed
What happened
President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered a long, winding speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in which he repeatedly criticized several heads of state in the audience and reiterated his demand that Denmark hand over its self-ruling territory Greenland. But by the end of the day, Trump announced that he and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had “formed the framework for a future deal with respect to Greenland,” and he dropped his threatened tariffs on European allies who opposed his effort to seize the large Arctic island.
Who said what
Trump’s “about-face followed days of back-channel conversations” with advisers and European leaders, The Wall Street Journal said. For the leaders in Davos, only “four words” in Trump’s “otherwise fiery” speech really mattered, CNN said: “I won’t use force.” Trump’s “retreat” on seizing Greenland was the “latest head-spinning twist” in this saga, The Washington Post said, but he “offered few details” on his deal framework.
One possible off-ramp, suggested by Rutte at NATO meetings, involved giving the U.S. “some sovereignty over small pockets of Greenland for military bases,” The New York Times said. One official “compared the concept to the United Kingdom’s bases in Cyprus, which are regarded as British territory.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Trump’s “backpedaling” on tariffs and forcibly taking Greenland was a relief to the Europeans, Politico said. But his “continued heckling of allies as ‘ungrateful’ for not simply giving the U.S. ‘ownership and title’ of what he said was just ‘a piece of ice’ did little to reverse” the “deepening sentiment among NATO leaders and other longtime allies” that the U.S. can no longer be considered a “reliable ally.”
What next?
Yesterday “encapsulated” Trump’s “second-term approach to global power and policymaking,” the Times said: “alternating between coercing and humiliating once-close allies in the pursuit of a goal that he appears to see as a critical piece of his legacy.” European officials said Trump’s “sudden shift in tone doesn’t resolve the dispute but helps defuse an open rift between allies as they work to sort out their differences in private,” Reuters said.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
What is ‘Arctic Sentry’ and will it deter Russia and China?
Today’s Big Question Nato considers joint operation and intelligence sharing in Arctic region, in face of Trump’s threats to seize Greenland for ‘protection’
-
Do audiobooks count as reading?
Talking Point Queen Camilla insists listening is legitimate but a snobbery remains that’s hard to shift
-
The end for central bank independence?
The Explainer Trump’s war on the US Federal Reserve comes at a moment of global weakening in central bank authority
-
Iran in flames: will the regime be toppled?
In Depth The moral case for removing the ayatollahs is clear, but what a post-regime Iran would look like is anything but
-
Europe moves troops to Greenland as Trump fixates
Speed Read Foreign ministers of Greenland and Denmark met at the White House yesterday
-
Why Greenland’s natural resources are nearly impossible to mine
The Explainer The country’s natural landscape makes the task extremely difficult
-
Trump, Iran trade threats as protest deaths rise
Speed Read The death toll in Iran has surpassed 500
-
Iran cuts internet as protests escalate
Speed Reada Government buildings across the country have been set on fire
-
What do the people of Greenland want for their future?
As Europe prevaricates over US threats for annexation there is a unifying feeling of self-determination among Greenlanders
-
US nabs ‘shadow’ tanker claimed by Russia
Speed Read The ship was one of two vessels seized by the US military
-
Venezuela ‘turning over’ oil to US, Trump says
Speed Read This comes less than a week after Trump captured the country’s president