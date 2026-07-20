Will a new Trump rule kill the US edge in science?

Grantmaking would be decided by political appointees instead of experts

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of a scientist in a lab coat inserting a token into the coin slot on a microscope
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

The United States has long led the world in scientific research, a feat that has undergirded the country’s economic and political might. Now researchers are pushing back against a proposed Trump administration rule scientists say would upend the federal funding that drives U.S. science by shifting grantmaking decisions away from independent experts and into the hands of the president’s political allies.

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 