Why is Trump’s threat to the Ocean Observatories Initiative so monumental to scientists?

Researchers warn that shuttering a key network of research equipment and analysis will make the country less prepared for climate crises

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
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NOAAA crew member looks at a laptop inside a NOAA WP-3D Orion Hurricane Hunter research plane during a media day at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration&#039;s (NOAA) Aircraft Operations Center in Lakeland, Florida, on May 6, 2025.
A crucial research program risks mothballs as scientists raise the alarm
(Image credit: Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP / Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a bipartisan group of United States senators delivered a letter to the National Science Foundation urging Acting Director Brian Stone to “reverse course” on a Trump administration plan to dismantle the “vital” Ocean Observatories Initiative. Comprised of “over 900 unique deep-sea buoys and other instruments,” the OOI “provides insights into changing ecosystem conditions and extreme weather events,” the group said. The administration’s plan threatens the “safety of our coastal communities” and undermines America’s “ability to monitor coastal environments, marine currents and extreme weather events.”

What did the commentators say?

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  