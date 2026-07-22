Hitting the ocean floor: Scientists could soon live undersea

A new habitat could expand research opportunities

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of a house underwater
Permanent ocean living may come sooner than expected
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)

A new underwater research facility is making waves. Deep, a U.K. ocean engineering company, has installed a subsea human habitat almost 60 feet underwater in the Tennessee Reef, part of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. Called Vanguard, the habitat allows for four aquanauts to live in a dry environment underwater for five days without needing to resurface. And Vanguard is just the first of a proposed network of underwater habitats by the company.

Aquanaut in the ocean

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  