An Antarctic sea squirt could help treat melanoma

The organism may help produce a cancer-killing toxin

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of a micrograph of melanoma, an Antarctic iceberg, and sea squirts under water
Antarctic sea squirts are evolved to survive extreme conditions and many produce toxins
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

New medicine can be found even in the iciest of locations. During an expedition to Antarctica, scientists discovered a species of sea squirt that may promise a new cancer treatment. The marine organism contains bacteria capable of producing a toxin that could eventually become a widely available drug. However, research still needs to be done on the species and bacteria before it can be tested on humans.

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  