Magnetic sperm and the ugliest shark: science stories of the week

From a lupus breakthrough to why humans naturally move anticlockwise, here are the most interesting scientific developments of the week

By
published

A preserved goblin shark carcass
The preserved carcass of the rarely-seen goblin shark
(Image credit: George Melin / Getty Images)

Walkers tend to drift leftwards

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
The Week UK