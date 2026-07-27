Scientists have found an Earth-like exoplanet

The super-Earth likely contains an atmosphere

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of a search bar with an exoplanet under a magnifying glass
LHS 1140 b may be the first exoplanet to be rocky, exist within a star’s habitable zone and contain an atmosphere
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)

A rocky super-Earth 48 light-years away, approximately 1.7 times the diameter and 5.6 times the mass of our planet, may be capable of sustaining life. The exoplanet, LHS 1140 b, was leaking helium, which could be indicative of the presence of an atmosphere, a necessary factor for life to flourish.

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