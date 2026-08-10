UK solar eclipse: how to watch and what will happen

Certified glasses and pinhole projectors best way to watch Moon’s partial transit of the Sun on Wednesday evening

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Eclipse
Wednesday will see parts of Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, Spain and a small corner of Portugal plunged into complete darkness
(Image credit:  Staff / Mirrorpix / Getty Images)

Parts of Europe will receive a brief respite from searing summer heat this week with the first solar eclipse in nearly three decades.

According to Nasa, on Wednesday parts of Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, Spain and a small corner of Portugal will be plunged into darkness as the Moon briefly passes directly between the Earth and the Sun, the first time this has happened on the continent since 1999.

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