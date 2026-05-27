Cuba’s solar expansion is happening fast

The oil blockade is pushing the country toward renewables

Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
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Photo composite illustration of sunlight lens flare, solar panels, the Che Guevara Mausoleum, a Cuban flag and industrial chimney stacks
Cuba has had to turn to solar energy in the midst of an oil blockade
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Cuba has been rapidly expanding its solar infrastructure because of the U.S. oil blockade. With the help of China, solar farms have popped up all over the country. But renewable energy access is unequal across the island and Cuba still has a ways to go before it can survive without oil.

Looking to the skies

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  