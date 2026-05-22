Colombia: the world capital for birdwatching

Colombia is home to 1,900 identified bird species, a whopping 20% of all known bird species, said The Bogotá Post. And on May 9, Colombia won this year’s Global Big Day, an annual worldwide birdwatching event when citizen scientists document the birds they have seen. Over the course of the day, 1,566 bird species were recorded by observers in the country, making it the world’s most bird-diverse nation.

This avian supremacy is the result of geography and a complicated history of political violence. Today, the birds serve as a large promoter of ecotourism and emphasize the importance of conserving ecosystems.

Flying colors

Colombia’s Global Big Day triumph puts the South American country in a five-year winning streak. “This achievement confirms the Country of Beauty as a global benchmark for biodiversity and nature tourism,” said Carmen Caballero, the president of the promotion agency ProColombia, in a release . Birdwatching has become a “powerful platform to showcase Colombia’s extraordinary ecosystems, promote sustainable regional development, and attract travelers seeking authentic and responsible experiences.”

Colombia is home to the “highest number of identified bird species on the planet: 1,900,” which is a whopping 20% of all known bird species, said The Bogotá Post . It’s also a “temporary home to over 200 migratory species each year.”

Colombia’s “global ranking is opening doors for regions that were once isolated but still hold incredible natural resources,” said Luisa Aguirre, a technical director at the Colombian environmental authority Regional Autonomous Corporation of Cundinamarca, a state in Colombia, said to The Bogotá Post.

Colombia’s biodiversity has given rise to “avitourism,” said The New York Times . This means visitors coming to see the birds “generate needed income,” making it more “profitable to protect, rather than destroy, habitats.” The country “stands out as a destination where biodiversity, conservation and community-driven tourism converge to define the future of travel,” said Caballero in the release.

Nature vs. nurture

Colombia is only the 25th largest country in the world by land mass, but it “contains immense ecological diversity, from the Amazon rainforest to glacier-topped Andean peaks to palm-fringed Caribbean beaches,” said the Times. These geographic features have allowed myriad bird species to thrive.

Decades of political conflict have also contributed. The “conflict between the government, left-wing guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and narco-traffickers made many parts of Colombia too dangerous for development,” said CBS News . “Many bird habitats were preserved as a result.”

That there were “illegal armed groups in this area for so long prevented” people from “coming and slashing and burning the habitats,” said Diego Calderón Franco, a researcher and birding guide, to CBS News. Thanks to the country’s troubled past, “you can still be in Colombia and look at that isolated mountain range and you might find a new species of bird for science.”