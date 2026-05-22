Colombia: the world capital for birdwatching

The avian diversity is giving ecotourism wings

Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
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Illustration of a birdwatcher with binoculars in a jungle environment filled with birds
Colombia is home to almost 2,000 bird species, the most of any country
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Colombia is home to 1,900 identified bird species, a whopping 20% of all known bird species, said The Bogotá Post. And on May 9, Colombia won this year’s Global Big Day, an annual worldwide birdwatching event when citizen scientists document the birds they have seen. Over the course of the day, 1,566 bird species were recorded by observers in the country, making it the world’s most bird-diverse nation.

This avian supremacy is the result of geography and a complicated history of political violence. Today, the birds serve as a large promoter of ecotourism and emphasize the importance of conserving ecosystems.

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  